Cheviot Company Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 119.50 crore, up 4.82% Y-o-Y

February 12, 2021 / 03:25 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cheviot Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 119.50 crore in December 2020 up 4.82% from Rs. 114.01 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.30 crore in December 2020 up 49.95% from Rs. 15.54 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.01 crore in December 2020 up 42.43% from Rs. 21.07 crore in December 2019.

Cheviot Company EPS has increased to Rs. 36.44 in December 2020 from Rs. 24.03 in December 2019.

Cheviot Company shares closed at 716.10 on February 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 24.05% returns over the last 6 months and -11.70% over the last 12 months.

Cheviot Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations119.5094.68114.01
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations119.5094.68114.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials76.8754.2862.43
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.52-1.94-1.13
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost17.5114.6920.19
Depreciation1.161.181.12
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses19.0716.8418.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.419.6312.58
Other Income15.448.037.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.8517.6619.95
Interest0.100.100.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.7517.5719.85
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax28.7517.5719.85
Tax5.453.214.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.3014.3615.54
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.3014.3615.54
Equity Share Capital6.276.476.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS36.4422.2124.03
Diluted EPS36.4422.2124.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS36.4422.2124.03
Diluted EPS36.4422.2124.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cheviot Company #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Feb 12, 2021 03:00 pm

