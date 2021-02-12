Cheviot Company Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 119.50 crore, up 4.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.50 crore in December 2020 up 4.82% from Rs. 114.01 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.30 crore in December 2020 up 49.95% from Rs. 15.54 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.01 crore in December 2020 up 42.43% from Rs. 21.07 crore in December 2019.

Cheviot Company EPS has increased to Rs. 36.44 in December 2020 from Rs. 24.03 in December 2019.

Cheviot Company shares closed at 716.10 on February 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 24.05% returns over the last 6 months and -11.70% over the last 12 months.