CHD Developers Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 35.02 crore, up 11.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.02 crore in December 2018 up 11.92% from Rs. 31.29 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2018 up 173.09% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.88 crore in December 2018 up 42.12% from Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2017.

CHD Developers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2017.

CHD Developers shares closed at 6.75 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -41.51% returns over the last 6 months and -64.75% over the last 12 months.