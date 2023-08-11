CG-Vak Software Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.76 crore, up 21.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.76 crore in June 2023 up 21.14% from Rs. 17.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.16 crore in June 2023 up 8.98% from Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.79 crore in June 2023 up 10.11% from Rs. 4.35 crore in June 2022.

CG-Vak Software EPS has increased to Rs. 6.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.74 in June 2022.

CG-Vak Software shares closed at 616.05 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 64.57% returns over the last 6 months and 47.36% over the last 12 months.