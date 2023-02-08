Centum Electron Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 197.11 crore, down 1.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 197.11 crore in December 2022 down 1.46% from Rs. 200.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.67 crore in December 2022 down 374.97% from Rs. 3.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.56 crore in December 2022 down 64.54% from Rs. 21.32 crore in December 2021.

Centum Electron shares closed at 652.90 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.00% returns over the last 6 months and 16.10% over the last 12 months.