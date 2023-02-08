Centum Electron Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 197.11 crore, down 1.46% Y-o-Y
February 08, 2023 / 12:40 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Centum Electronics are:
Net Sales at Rs 197.11 crore in December 2022 down 1.46% from Rs. 200.04 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.67 crore in December 2022 down 374.97% from Rs. 3.52 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.56 crore in December 2022 down 64.54% from Rs. 21.32 crore in December 2021.
Centum Electron shares closed at 652.90 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.00% returns over the last 6 months and 16.10% over the last 12 months.
|Centum Electronics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|197.11
|201.11
|200.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|197.11
|201.11
|200.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|88.78
|106.86
|78.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.82
|-14.66
|1.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|81.98
|74.51
|81.62
|Depreciation
|11.02
|10.79
|11.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.04
|26.15
|19.92
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.89
|-2.55
|7.16
|Other Income
|2.43
|0.62
|2.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.46
|-1.93
|9.73
|Interest
|6.74
|6.55
|5.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.20
|-8.48
|4.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.20
|-8.48
|4.15
|Tax
|-0.53
|-1.62
|0.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.67
|-6.86
|3.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.67
|-6.86
|3.52
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.67
|-6.86
|3.52
|Equity Share Capital
|12.89
|12.89
|12.89
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.92
|-4.60
|2.72
|Diluted EPS
|-5.92
|-4.60
|2.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.92
|-4.60
|2.72
|Diluted EPS
|-5.92
|-4.60
|2.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited