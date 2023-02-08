English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Centum Electron Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 197.11 crore, down 1.46% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 12:40 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Centum Electronics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 197.11 crore in December 2022 down 1.46% from Rs. 200.04 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.67 crore in December 2022 down 374.97% from Rs. 3.52 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.56 crore in December 2022 down 64.54% from Rs. 21.32 crore in December 2021.

    Centum Electronics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations197.11201.11200.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations197.11201.11200.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials88.78106.8678.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.82-14.661.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost81.9874.5181.62
    Depreciation11.0210.7911.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.0426.1519.92
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.89-2.557.16
    Other Income2.430.622.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.46-1.939.73
    Interest6.746.555.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.20-8.484.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-10.20-8.484.15
    Tax-0.53-1.620.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.67-6.863.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.67-6.863.52
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-9.67-6.863.52
    Equity Share Capital12.8912.8912.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.92-4.602.72
    Diluted EPS-5.92-4.602.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.92-4.602.72
    Diluted EPS-5.92-4.602.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited