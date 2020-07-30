Ceat Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,066.54 crore, down 37.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ceat are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,066.54 crore in June 2020 down 37.39% from Rs. 1,703.60 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.60 crore in June 2020 down 116.78% from Rs. 86.99 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.80 crore in June 2020 down 33.45% from Rs. 175.50 crore in June 2019.
Ceat shares closed at 867.90 on July 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -13.08% returns over the last 6 months and 4.14% over the last 12 months.
|Ceat
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,066.54
|1,523.63
|1,703.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,066.54
|1,523.63
|1,703.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|443.51
|883.28
|950.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.05
|2.70
|7.58
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|204.21
|-38.71
|89.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|138.70
|130.30
|124.00
|Depreciation
|72.97
|69.25
|59.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|179.89
|356.13
|371.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.21
|120.68
|101.22
|Other Income
|17.62
|6.45
|14.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|43.83
|127.13
|116.05
|Interest
|42.81
|33.81
|29.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.02
|93.32
|86.47
|Exceptional Items
|-21.71
|-28.09
|-0.60
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.69
|65.23
|85.87
|Tax
|-6.09
|9.39
|-1.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.60
|55.84
|86.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.60
|55.84
|86.99
|Equity Share Capital
|40.45
|40.45
|40.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.61
|13.80
|21.50
|Diluted EPS
|-3.61
|13.80
|21.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.61
|13.80
|21.50
|Diluted EPS
|-3.61
|13.80
|21.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 30, 2020 11:25 am