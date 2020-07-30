Ceat Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,066.54 crore, down 37.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,066.54 crore in June 2020 down 37.39% from Rs. 1,703.60 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.60 crore in June 2020 down 116.78% from Rs. 86.99 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.80 crore in June 2020 down 33.45% from Rs. 175.50 crore in June 2019.

Ceat shares closed at 867.90 on July 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -13.08% returns over the last 6 months and 4.14% over the last 12 months.