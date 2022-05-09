English
    CDSL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 136.56 crore, up 32.47% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Central Depository Services Ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 136.56 crore in March 2022 up 32.47% from Rs. 103.09 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.65 crore in March 2022 up 50.09% from Rs. 51.74 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.16 crore in March 2022 up 44.78% from Rs. 70.56 crore in March 2021.

    CDSL EPS has increased to Rs. 7.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.95 in March 2021.

    CDSL shares closed at 1,218.45 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.98% returns over the last 6 months and 54.32% over the last 12 months.

    Central Depository Services Ltd
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations136.56151.52103.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations136.56151.52103.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.1613.0611.32
    Depreciation3.613.151.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.7035.2328.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.09100.0861.76
    Other Income11.4711.427.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax98.55111.5068.93
    Interest0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax98.55111.4968.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax98.55111.4968.92
    Tax19.9927.4117.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities78.5684.0851.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period78.5684.0851.64
    Minority Interest-0.460.100.10
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.44-0.45--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates77.6583.7351.74
    Equity Share Capital104.50104.50104.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.438.014.95
    Diluted EPS7.438.014.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.438.014.95
    Diluted EPS7.438.014.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    #CDSL #Central Depository Services Ltd #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
    first published: May 9, 2022 09:00 am
