    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Carborundum Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 585.43 crore, up 14.92% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Carborundum Universal are:

    Net Sales at Rs 585.43 crore in March 2022 up 14.92% from Rs. 509.42 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.91 crore in March 2022 up 7.63% from Rs. 57.52 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.87 crore in March 2022 down 0.28% from Rs. 108.17 crore in March 2021.

    Carborundum EPS has increased to Rs. 3.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.04 in March 2021.

    Carborundum shares closed at 730.15 on May 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.01% returns over the last 6 months and 28.64% over the last 12 months.

    Carborundum Universal
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations579.71596.40503.45
    Other Operating Income5.725.445.97
    Total Income From Operations585.43601.84509.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials239.73239.78202.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods25.8019.7513.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.034.97-5.84
    Power & Fuel46.7858.9457.26
    Employees Cost45.8957.4648.57
    Depreciation16.0816.2116.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses157.43120.0395.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.7584.7081.42
    Other Income16.043.3710.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax91.7988.0791.98
    Interest0.890.050.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax90.9088.0291.79
    Exceptional Items-----11.22
    P/L Before Tax90.9088.0280.57
    Tax28.9921.4523.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities61.9166.5757.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period61.9166.5757.52
    Equity Share Capital18.9918.9818.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.263.513.04
    Diluted EPS3.253.503.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.263.513.04
    Diluted EPS3.253.503.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Tags: #Abrasives #Carborundum #Carborundum Universal #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 16, 2022 09:00 am
