MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Cadila Healthcare Q1 net jumps 29%, led by domestic formulation sales

Total income from operations for the quarter was Rs 4,025 crore, up 15 percent on a YoY basis. Earnings before interest, depreciation and tax (EBIDTA) for the quarter was Rs 933 crore, up by 18 percent YoY.

Viswanath Pilla
August 11, 2021 / 04:28 PM IST
The company’s business in the US posted sales of Rs 1,451 crore, reporting a YoY drop of 11 percent.

The company’s business in the US posted sales of Rs 1,451 crore, reporting a YoY drop of 11 percent.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cadila Healthcare (Zydus) on August 11 reported a 29 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its net profit at Rs 587 crore net profit for the quarter ended June 30 (Q1FY22), led by strong growth in domestic formulation business and COVID-19 drug sales.

Zydus reported Rs 454 crore net profit in Q1FY21.

Total income from operations for the quarter was Rs 4,025 crore, up 15 percent on a YoY basis. Earnings before interest, depreciation and tax (EBIDTA) for the quarter was Rs 933 crore, up by 18 percent YoY. The EBIDTA margin came in at 23.2 percent, an improvement of 140 basis points on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.

The company’s India business which comprises human formulations and consumer wellness business which contributed to 50 percent of consolidated revenues during the quarter, witnessed a very strong growth of 43 percent YoY, posting sales of Rs 1,943 crore during the quarter.

The company’s business in the US posted sales of Rs 1,451 crore, reporting a YoY drop of 11 percent. The company’s rest of the world business grew by 17 percent YoY as it posted sales of Rs 277 crore.

Close

Related stories

The company said its lead molecule Saroglitazar Mg, received ‘Orphan Drug Designation’ from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC).

It provides a 10-year period of market exclusivity if the treatment is eventually approved. Earlier the USFDA had granted ‘Orphan Drug Designation’ and ‘Fast Track Designation’ to Saroglitazar Mg for PBC.

During the quarter, the company said it has launched Trastuzumab Emtansine, the first Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) biosimilar and a highly effective drug for treating both Early and Advanced HER2 positive Breast Cancer under the brand name ‘Ujvira’ with reduced treatment cost by almost 80 percent for patients.
Viswanath Pilla is a business journalist with 14 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, Pilla covers pharma, healthcare and infrastructure sectors for Moneycontrol.
Tags: #Business #Companies #earnings
first published: Aug 11, 2021 04:28 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.