Cadila Health Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,008.90 crore, down 2.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,008.90 crore in September 2021 down 2.33% from Rs. 2,056.90 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.10 crore in September 2021 down 97.02% from Rs. 473.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 553.70 crore in September 2021 down 19.57% from Rs. 688.40 crore in September 2020.

Cadila Health EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.62 in September 2020.

Cadila Health shares closed at 501.45 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given -13.66% returns over the last 6 months and 22.11% over the last 12 months.