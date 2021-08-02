MARKET NEWS

Buy IOCL; target of Rs 157: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on IOCL recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 157 in its research report dated dated July 31, 2021.

August 02, 2021 / 04:36 PM IST
Motilal Oswal's research report on IOCL


IOCL reported a beat on our estimates, led by higher-than-estimated reported GRM (USD6.6/bbl), marketing margins (INR6.2/lit), and marketing sales volumes (-6% QoQ – despite the second COVID wave led lockdowns). Thus, EBITDA stood at INR111b (+65% est., +102% YoY, -18% QoQ), with PAT at INR59b (+211% YoY, -32% QoQ). SG GRM is averaging higher MoM at USD2.9/bbl in July (v/s USD2/bbl in 1QFY22), the highest ever since the COVID outbreak in Feb'20. Recovery is entirely driven by higher demand for gasoline (margins at USD10.1; +USD3 MoM); while ATF and gasoil margins remain the same MoM at USD4.3/4.7. With the total phasing out of the COVID lockdowns and closure of refinery complexes (est ~3mnbopd over the next 2–3 years), the refining margin would return to its long-term average (of USD5–6/bbl).


Outlook


IOCL has traded at a huge discount in the recent past decade owing to its capex cycle and CPSE-led liquidity. We value it at 1.1x Sep’23 PBV, to arrive at TP of INR157. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #IOCL #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Aug 2, 2021 04:36 pm

