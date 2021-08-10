MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1137: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1137 in its research report dated August 02, 2021.

Broker Research
August 10, 2021 / 02:07 PM IST
An Edelweiss research report for Q4FY21 says road tonnage continued to improve, evident in e-way bill generation (up 6% QoQ) and improved core trucking rentals. “We estimate tonnage would increase by three–five percent for truckers. Asset-light plays Mahindra Logistics and TCI Express remain our preferred picks due to their ability to scale up/down as the environment demands,” the report said. Edelweiss is bullish on Blue Dart Express due to the pandemic-induced boom in e-commerce and its leaner cost structure. It has retained a ‘buy’ call on Mahindra Logistics, TCI Express and Blue Dart Express.

An Edelweiss research report for Q4FY21 says road tonnage continued to improve, evident in e-way bill generation (up 6% QoQ) and improved core trucking rentals. “We estimate tonnage would increase by three–five percent for truckers. Asset-light plays Mahindra Logistics and TCI Express remain our preferred picks due to their ability to scale up/down as the environment demands,” the report said. Edelweiss is bullish on Blue Dart Express due to the pandemic-induced boom in e-commerce and its leaner cost structure. It has retained a ‘buy’ call on Mahindra Logistics, TCI Express and Blue Dart Express.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Geojit's research report on IndusInd Bank


IndusInd Bank (IIB), a part of the Hinduja Group, provides loans for vehicles, property, etc. in its consumer finance division, while the corporate banking division offers a wide range of products to SMEs and large enterprises. For Q1FY22 standalone, NII income reached Rs. 3,564cr (7.7% YoY, 0.8% QoQ) with NIM of 4.06% (-22bps YoY, -7bps QoQ). CASA ratio reached 42.0% (vs 41.7% in Q4FY21). Loan book stood at Rs. 210,727cr (-0.8% QoQ), Deposits grew to Rs. 267,233cr (4.3% QoQ). GNPA/NNPA climbed to 2.88%/0.84% (vs. 2.67%/0.69% in Q4FY21) respectively. The interest spreads are expected to improve over long-term due to higher yields from advances. Also, the bank is well capitalised to handle any stress from loan losses or moderate asset quality deterioration.



Outlook


Hence we retain our rating to BUY with a revised target price of Rs. 1,137 using 1.6x FY23.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Geojit #IndusInd Bank #Recommendations
first published: Aug 10, 2021 02:07 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.