you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 08:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 585: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on HCL Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 585 in its research report dated May 08, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on HCL Technologies


HCL Tech reported 0.8% QoQ growth in dollar revenues in constant currency terms, despite a challenging quarter. Revenue growth in the quarter was driven by the digital business, which grew 7.1% QoQ in the quarter. Margins also improved 64 bps and were above our expectation.



Outlook


Further, we expect various cost rationalisation measures of the company to bear fruit in FY22E. This, coupled with reasonable valuation of 11x, prompt us to upgrade the stock to BUY recommendation with a target price of Rs 585/share (~13 x FY22E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on May 21, 2020 08:40 pm

tags #Buy #HCL Technologies #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

