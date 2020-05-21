Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 585: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on HCL Technologies

HCL Tech reported 0.8% QoQ growth in dollar revenues in constant currency terms, despite a challenging quarter. Revenue growth in the quarter was driven by the digital business, which grew 7.1% QoQ in the quarter. Margins also improved 64 bps and were above our expectation.

Outlook

Further, we expect various cost rationalisation measures of the company to bear fruit in FY22E. This, coupled with reasonable valuation of 11x, prompt us to upgrade the stock to BUY recommendation with a target price of Rs 585/share (~13 x FY22E EPS).

