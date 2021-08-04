MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Intel - Jio
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Sanjeevani
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Streaming Live - ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Buy Granules India; target of Rs 459: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Granules India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 459 in its research report dated July 28, 2021.

Broker Research
August 04, 2021 / 02:17 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KR Choksey's research report on Granules India


Granules India reported revenue growth of 15.5% YoY (+6.3% QoQ) to INR 84,985 Lakhs in Q1FY22 mainly on account of new launches and increase in market share of existing products. The company faced challenges in the quarter, such as shortage of raw materials, and lower utilization in capacities, especially in Paracetamol, and logistic disruption. Gross margin declined 300 bps QoQ and 530 bps YoY to 54.2% in Q1FY22. Consequently, EBITDA grew 9.7% YoY (-0.3% QoQ) to INR 20,143 Lakhs in Q1FY22; however, EBITDA margin contracted to 23.7% in Q1FY22 (-126 bps YoY / -157 bps QoQ). Net Profit grew 7.9% YoY; however, declined 5.8% QoQ to INR 12,020 Lakhs.



Outlook


We apply a P/E multiple of 16.4x on FY23E EPS of INR 28.0 (earlier 16x on FY23E EPS of INR 28.4) and maintain our target price of INR 459/ share as we believe the company is facing temporary headwinds due to supply constraints and can revive its financials from H2FY22 onwards. As the Target Price gives an upside of 23.4% over the CMP of INR 372, we reiterate our “BUY” rating on the shares of Granules India.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Granules India #KR Choksey #Recommendations
first published: Aug 4, 2021 02:17 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Filing income tax returns ahead of September 30 deadline? Wait for glitches to be resolved

Simply Save | Filing income tax returns ahead of September 30 deadline? Wait for glitches to be resolved

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.