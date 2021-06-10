Buy Dalmia Bharat Sugar; target of Rs 450: ICICI Direct

An Edelweiss research report for Q4FY21 says road tonnage continued to improve, evident in e-way bill generation (up 6% QoQ) and improved core trucking rentals. “We estimate tonnage would increase by three–five percent for truckers. Asset-light plays Mahindra Logistics and TCI Express remain our preferred picks due to their ability to scale up/down as the environment demands,” the report said. Edelweiss is bullish on Blue Dart Express due to the pandemic-induced boom in e-commerce and its leaner cost structure. It has retained a ‘buy’ call on Mahindra Logistics, TCI Express and Blue Dart Express.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Dalmia Bharat Sugar

Dalmia Bharat Sugar (DBSL) reported strong Q4FY21 results with 32.7% growth in operating profit led by increase in distillery volumes and higher proportion of B-heavy ethanol. Consolidated sales declined 11.1% on account of absence of export volumes given the delay in announcement of export subsidy. However, most sugar exports would be shipped & booked in Q1FY22. Sugar sales were down 18% whereas distillery sales were up 23.2%. The company sold 1.0 lakh tonnes (lt) of sugar largely comprising domestic sales. Distillery volumes were up 10% to 2.1 crore litre. The company changed its depreciation charging method from SLM to WDV for sugar & distillery segment, which resulted in additional depreciation provisioning by Rs 35 crore. PAT fell 16% to Rs 51.9 crore mainly on account of higher depreciation & income tax provisioning.

Outlook

We believe now market recognises structural earning growth trajectory for sugar companies. Hence, we value the stock at 10x FY23E earnings with a target price of Rs 450/share (earlier Rs 225). We maintain our BUY rating.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More