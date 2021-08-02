MARKET NEWS

Buy Ajanta Pharma; target of Rs 2780: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Ajanta Pharma recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2780 in its research report dated dated July 30, 2021.

August 02, 2021 / 04:36 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Ajanta Pharma


Ajanta Pharma (AJP) delivered 1QFY22 earnings marginally below our expectation. Robust growth in Domestic Formulation (DF) / Branded Generics (Africa) was offset by moderate growth in US / Branded Generics (Asia) and enhanced opex towards marketing and promotional activities. AJP is on track to outperform in the Branded Generics segment across DF/Asia/Africa and build a product pipeline for the US market. We tweak our estimates for FY22E/FY23E, factoring in a) a better outlook for the Pain Management, Opthal, and Derma therapies in the DF segment, b) higher opex in DF due to the ophthalmic unit’s commercialization, and c) enhanced growth in branded formulations in EMs, with the easing of the COVID situation.


Outlook


We value AJP at 25x 12M forward earnings to arrive at Target Price of INR2,780. Reiterate Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Ajanta Pharma #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Aug 2, 2021 04:36 pm

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

