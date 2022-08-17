Budge Budge Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.77 crore, up 287.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.77 crore in June 2022 up 287.62% from Rs. 19.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.25 crore in June 2022 down 86.27% from Rs. 1.74 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022 down 296.97% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

Budge Budge shares closed at 10.50 on August 01, 2022 (BSE)