Budge Budge Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.77 crore, up 287.62% Y-o-Y
August 17, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Budge Budge Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 73.77 crore in June 2022 up 287.62% from Rs. 19.03 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.25 crore in June 2022 down 86.27% from Rs. 1.74 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022 down 296.97% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.
Budge Budge shares closed at 10.50 on August 01, 2022 (BSE)
|Budge Budge Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|73.77
|69.51
|19.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|73.77
|69.51
|19.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|52.53
|45.73
|5.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.32
|5.79
|5.53
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.62
|-0.89
|4.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.28
|10.69
|2.93
|Depreciation
|1.26
|1.22
|1.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.33
|7.10
|1.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.32
|-0.13
|-2.24
|Other Income
|1.41
|5.60
|1.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.91
|5.47
|-0.91
|Interest
|1.48
|1.49
|0.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.38
|3.97
|-1.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.38
|3.97
|-1.64
|Tax
|-0.13
|-0.30
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.25
|4.28
|-1.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.25
|4.28
|-1.74
|Equity Share Capital
|6.38
|6.38
|6.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.09
|6.70
|-2.73
|Diluted EPS
|-5.09
|6.70
|-2.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.09
|6.70
|-2.73
|Diluted EPS
|-5.09
|6.70
|-2.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited