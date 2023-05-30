Brooks Labs Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.61 crore, down 55.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Brooks Laboratories are:Net Sales at Rs 12.61 crore in March 2023 down 55.68% from Rs. 28.46 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.30 crore in March 2023 down 19.31% from Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 up 97.32% from Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2022.
|Brooks Labs shares closed at 61.70 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -47.15% returns over the last 6 months and -26.28% over the last 12 months.
|Brooks Laboratories
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.61
|15.30
|28.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.61
|15.30
|28.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.34
|9.84
|22.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.59
|0.63
|0.66
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.72
|1.03
|-4.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.26
|4.14
|5.45
|Depreciation
|0.44
|2.33
|1.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.27
|8.21
|8.17
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.55
|-10.88
|-5.86
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.09
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.54
|-10.79
|-5.68
|Interest
|0.18
|0.75
|0.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.72
|-11.54
|-6.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.36
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.72
|-11.18
|-6.52
|Tax
|--
|-1.70
|-0.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.72
|-9.49
|-5.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.72
|-9.49
|-5.94
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|2.33
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-3.58
|0.00
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.30
|-9.48
|-3.60
|Equity Share Capital
|24.70
|24.70
|24.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|62.79
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.74
|-2.03
|-1.46
|Diluted EPS
|-1.74
|-2.03
|-1.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.74
|-2.03
|-1.46
|Diluted EPS
|-1.74
|-2.03
|-1.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited