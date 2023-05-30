English
    Brooks Labs Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.61 crore, down 55.68% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Brooks Laboratories are:Net Sales at Rs 12.61 crore in March 2023 down 55.68% from Rs. 28.46 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.30 crore in March 2023 down 19.31% from Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 up 97.32% from Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2022.Brooks Labs shares closed at 61.70 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -47.15% returns over the last 6 months and -26.28% over the last 12 months.
    Brooks Laboratories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.6115.3028.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.6115.3028.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.349.8422.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.590.630.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.721.03-4.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.264.145.45
    Depreciation0.442.331.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.278.218.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.55-10.88-5.86
    Other Income0.020.090.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.54-10.79-5.68
    Interest0.180.750.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.72-11.54-6.52
    Exceptional Items--0.36--
    P/L Before Tax-0.72-11.18-6.52
    Tax---1.70-0.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.72-9.49-5.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.72-9.49-5.94
    Minority Interest----2.33
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-3.580.00--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.30-9.48-3.60
    Equity Share Capital24.7024.7024.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves62.79----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.74-2.03-1.46
    Diluted EPS-1.74-2.03-1.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.74-2.03-1.46
    Diluted EPS-1.74-2.03-1.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 04:38 pm