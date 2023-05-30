Brooks Labs Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.61 crore, down 55.68% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 12.61 15.30 28.46 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 12.61 15.30 28.46 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 8.34 9.84 22.51 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.59 0.63 0.66 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.72 1.03 -4.42 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.26 4.14 5.45 Depreciation 0.44 2.33 1.95 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.27 8.21 8.17 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.55 -10.88 -5.86 Other Income 0.02 0.09 0.18 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.54 -10.79 -5.68 Interest 0.18 0.75 0.84 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.72 -11.54 -6.52 Exceptional Items -- 0.36 -- P/L Before Tax -0.72 -11.18 -6.52 Tax -- -1.70 -0.58 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.72 -9.49 -5.94 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.72 -9.49 -5.94 Minority Interest -- -- 2.33 Share Of P/L Of Associates -3.58 0.00 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.30 -9.48 -3.60 Equity Share Capital 24.70 24.70 24.70 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 62.79 -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.74 -2.03 -1.46 Diluted EPS -1.74 -2.03 -1.46 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.74 -2.03 -1.46 Diluted EPS -1.74 -2.03 -1.46 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited