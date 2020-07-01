BPL Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.67 crore, down 43.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.67 crore in March 2020 down 43.3% from Rs. 32.92 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2020 up 784.69% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.82 crore in March 2020 down 631.64% from Rs. 3.54 crore in March 2019.

BPL EPS has increased to Rs. 2.59 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2019.

BPL shares closed at 22.35 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 15.21% returns over the last 6 months and 0.45% over the last 12 months.