BPL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.88 crore, down 3.01% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 12.88 11.86 13.28 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 12.88 11.86 13.28 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 7.28 6.98 8.86 Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.09 0.11 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.08 -0.65 0.21 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.84 1.84 1.78 Depreciation 0.50 0.55 0.42 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.29 1.36 1.06 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.89 1.71 0.83 Other Income 0.20 0.37 0.14 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.09 2.08 0.98 Interest 0.39 0.32 0.41 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.70 1.76 0.56 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.70 1.76 0.56 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.70 1.76 0.56 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.70 1.76 0.56 Equity Share Capital 48.98 48.98 48.88 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.14 0.36 0.12 Diluted EPS 0.14 0.36 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.14 0.36 0.12 Diluted EPS 0.14 0.36 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited