BPCL Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 50,146.36 crore, down 22.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50,146.36 crore in September 2020 down 22.06% from Rs. 64,340.78 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,247.75 crore in September 2020 up 31.57% from Rs. 1,708.45 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,423.75 crore in September 2020 up 36.28% from Rs. 3,246.19 crore in September 2019.

BPCL EPS has increased to Rs. 11.43 in September 2020 from Rs. 8.69 in September 2019.

BPCL shares closed at 341.80 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.25% returns over the last 6 months and -34.63% over the last 12 months.