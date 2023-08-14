English
    Bombay Burmah Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.41 crore, down 2.94% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 58.41 crore in June 2023 down 2.94% from Rs. 60.18 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.82 crore in June 2023 down 16.55% from Rs. 15.29 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.86 crore in June 2023 down 44.46% from Rs. 8.75 crore in June 2022.

    Bombay Burmah shares closed at 988.60 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.15% returns over the last 6 months and 7.99% over the last 12 months.

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.4162.2059.11
    Other Operating Income--1.631.08
    Total Income From Operations58.4163.8260.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.5231.3027.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.240.391.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.352.61-8.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.7521.8124.02
    Depreciation1.632.022.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.2918.1319.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.65-12.45-5.73
    Other Income10.8860.5712.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.2348.126.51
    Interest19.9323.4321.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-16.7024.70-15.29
    Exceptional Items---186.22--
    P/L Before Tax-16.70-161.53-15.29
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-16.70-161.53-15.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-1.13236.07--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-17.8274.54-15.29
    Equity Share Capital13.9513.9613.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.5510.68-2.19
    Diluted EPS-2.5510.68-2.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.5510.68-2.19
    Diluted EPS-2.5510.68-2.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:44 am

