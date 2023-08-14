Bombay Burmah Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.41 crore, down 2.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.41 crore in June 2023 down 2.94% from Rs. 60.18 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.82 crore in June 2023 down 16.55% from Rs. 15.29 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.86 crore in June 2023 down 44.46% from Rs. 8.75 crore in June 2022.

Bombay Burmah shares closed at 988.60 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.15% returns over the last 6 months and 7.99% over the last 12 months.