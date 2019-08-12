Blue Blends Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7.71 crore, down 61.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.71 crore in June 2019 down 61.3% from Rs. 19.92 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2019 down 10.18% from Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2019 up 290% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2018.

Blue Blends shares closed at 1.65 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -51.47% returns over the last 6 months and -78.43% over the last 12 months.