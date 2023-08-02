Bliss GVS Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 159.52 crore, down 15.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.52 crore in June 2023 down 15.45% from Rs. 188.66 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.69 crore in June 2023 down 42.9% from Rs. 25.72 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.33 crore in June 2023 down 36.04% from Rs. 45.86 crore in June 2022.

Bliss GVS EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.48 in June 2022.

Bliss GVS shares closed at 98.30 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.68% returns over the last 6 months and 25.22% over the last 12 months.