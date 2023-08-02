English
    Bliss GVS Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 159.52 crore, down 15.45% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bliss GVS Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 159.52 crore in June 2023 down 15.45% from Rs. 188.66 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.69 crore in June 2023 down 42.9% from Rs. 25.72 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.33 crore in June 2023 down 36.04% from Rs. 45.86 crore in June 2022.

    Bliss GVS EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.48 in June 2022.

    Bliss GVS shares closed at 98.30 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.68% returns over the last 6 months and 25.22% over the last 12 months.

    Bliss GVS Pharma
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations159.52184.78188.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations159.52184.78188.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials71.2977.5380.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.781.2113.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.6430.250.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.5222.5120.55
    Depreciation6.194.884.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.3647.0534.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.021.3634.30
    Other Income5.112.987.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.144.3341.31
    Interest1.495.082.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.65-0.7539.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.65-0.7539.20
    Tax7.27-4.2211.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.373.4627.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.373.4627.48
    Minority Interest0.31-0.12-1.76
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.693.3425.72
    Equity Share Capital10.4210.4210.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.410.342.48
    Diluted EPS1.380.332.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.410.342.48
    Diluted EPS1.380.332.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 2, 2023

