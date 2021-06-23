BL Kashyap Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 292.26 crore, up 27.17% Y-o-Y
June 23, 2021 / 09:15 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BL Kashyap & Sons are:
Net Sales at Rs 292.26 crore in March 2021 up 27.17% from Rs. 229.83 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.58 crore in March 2021 down 41.02% from Rs. 25.94 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.90 crore in March 2021 up 899.6% from Rs. 4.99 crore in March 2020.
BL Kashyap shares closed at 29.25 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 256.71% returns over the last 6 months and 446.73% over the last 12 months.
|BL Kashyap & Sons
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|292.26
|240.34
|229.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|292.26
|240.34
|229.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|157.72
|124.95
|113.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.34
|5.34
|-7.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|48.48
|38.35
|39.66
|Depreciation
|2.70
|2.73
|2.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|73.12
|46.87
|93.30
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.57
|22.11
|-11.76
|Other Income
|18.63
|-0.25
|4.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|37.20
|21.86
|-7.75
|Interest
|18.33
|15.17
|17.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|18.87
|6.68
|-24.92
|Exceptional Items
|-11.22
|--
|-17.28
|P/L Before Tax
|7.65
|6.68
|-42.19
|Tax
|44.23
|2.86
|-16.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-36.58
|3.82
|-25.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-36.58
|3.82
|-25.94
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-36.58
|3.82
|-25.94
|Equity Share Capital
|22.54
|22.54
|22.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.62
|0.17
|-1.15
|Diluted EPS
|-1.62
|0.17
|-1.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.62
|0.17
|-1.15
|Diluted EPS
|-1.62
|0.17
|-1.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited