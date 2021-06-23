BL Kashyap Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 292.26 crore, up 27.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 292.26 crore in March 2021 up 27.17% from Rs. 229.83 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.58 crore in March 2021 down 41.02% from Rs. 25.94 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.90 crore in March 2021 up 899.6% from Rs. 4.99 crore in March 2020.

BL Kashyap shares closed at 29.25 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 256.71% returns over the last 6 months and 446.73% over the last 12 months.