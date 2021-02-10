Bharat Wire Rop Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 64.03 crore, up 9.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.03 crore in December 2020 up 9.49% from Rs. 58.48 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.64 crore in December 2020 up 15.39% from Rs. 16.12 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.37 crore in December 2020 up 86.39% from Rs. 6.10 crore in December 2019.

Bharat Wire Rop shares closed at 36.55 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 72.00% returns over the last 6 months and 15.48% over the last 12 months.