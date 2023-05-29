English
    Bhagyanagar Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 553.31 crore, up 46.46% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhagyanagar India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 553.31 crore in March 2023 up 46.46% from Rs. 377.80 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.23 crore in March 2023 up 96.91% from Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.83 crore in March 2023 up 55.98% from Rs. 5.02 crore in March 2022.

    Bhagyanagar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.51 in March 2022.

    Bhagyanagar Ind shares closed at 47.95 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.68% returns over the last 6 months and 28.21% over the last 12 months.

    Bhagyanagar India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations553.31293.94377.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations553.31293.94377.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials518.02298.61380.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.53-26.17-21.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.441.311.57
    Depreciation0.860.920.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.2114.9812.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.244.293.79
    Other Income0.730.260.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.974.554.09
    Interest3.331.752.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.642.801.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.642.801.84
    Tax0.410.860.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.231.931.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.231.931.64
    Equity Share Capital6.406.406.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.010.600.51
    Diluted EPS1.010.600.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.010.600.51
    Diluted EPS1.010.600.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
