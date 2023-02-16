Bhagyanagar Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 293.94 crore, up 5.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 293.94 crore in December 2022 up 5.05% from Rs. 279.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2022 up 313.48% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.47 crore in December 2022 up 74.2% from Rs. 3.14 crore in December 2021.

Bhagyanagar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2021.

Bhagyanagar Ind shares closed at 47.45 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.06% returns over the last 6 months and -0.63% over the last 12 months.