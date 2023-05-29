Bhagyanagar Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 663.17 crore, up 27.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 663.17 crore in March 2023 up 27.05% from Rs. 521.96 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.80 crore in March 2023 up 172.92% from Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.32 crore in March 2023 up 80.24% from Rs. 8.50 crore in March 2022.

Bhagyanagar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.66 in March 2022.

Bhagyanagar Ind shares closed at 47.95 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.68% returns over the last 6 months and 28.21% over the last 12 months.