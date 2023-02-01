Bhageria Indu Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.68 crore, down 44.63% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 11:40 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bhageria Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 93.68 crore in December 2022 down 44.63% from Rs. 169.18 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.73 crore in December 2022 down 84.73% from Rs. 24.45 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.93 crore in December 2022 down 65.98% from Rs. 40.95 crore in December 2021.
Bhageria Indu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.86 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.60 in December 2021.
|Bhageria Indu shares closed at 142.40 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.06% returns over the last 6 months and -41.16% over the last 12 months.
|Bhageria Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|93.68
|154.62
|169.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|93.68
|154.62
|169.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|68.92
|90.09
|93.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.34
|0.04
|15.43
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.10
|27.47
|-8.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.68
|5.21
|5.49
|Depreciation
|8.21
|8.17
|7.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.70
|19.50
|24.55
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.92
|4.15
|31.10
|Other Income
|0.79
|2.41
|2.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.72
|6.56
|33.87
|Interest
|0.66
|1.56
|0.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.06
|4.99
|33.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.06
|4.99
|33.39
|Tax
|1.32
|1.37
|8.93
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.73
|3.62
|24.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.73
|3.62
|24.45
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.02
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3.73
|3.64
|24.45
|Equity Share Capital
|21.82
|21.82
|21.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.86
|0.83
|5.60
|Diluted EPS
|0.86
|0.83
|5.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.86
|0.83
|5.60
|Diluted EPS
|0.86
|0.83
|5.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited