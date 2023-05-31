BGR Energy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.67 crore, down 48.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.67 crore in March 2023 down 48.46% from Rs. 206.98 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 210.90 crore in March 2023 down 209.06% from Rs. 68.24 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 178.71 crore in March 2023 down 5080% from Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2022.

BGR Energy shares closed at 52.65 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.35% returns over the last 6 months and -26.93% over the last 12 months.