    BGR Energy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.67 crore, down 48.46% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BGR Energy Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 106.67 crore in March 2023 down 48.46% from Rs. 206.98 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 210.90 crore in March 2023 down 209.06% from Rs. 68.24 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 178.71 crore in March 2023 down 5080% from Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2022.

    BGR Energy shares closed at 52.65 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.35% returns over the last 6 months and -26.93% over the last 12 months.

    BGR Energy Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations106.67246.17206.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations106.67246.17206.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials187.29127.28134.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.40-0.07--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.6731.1828.06
    Depreciation4.563.938.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses89.3372.6249.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-209.5811.23-13.30
    Other Income26.3114.851.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-183.2726.08-12.00
    Interest98.99101.3477.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-282.26-75.26-89.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-282.26-75.26-89.28
    Tax-71.36-17.05-21.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-210.90-58.21-68.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-210.90-58.21-68.24
    Equity Share Capital72.1672.1672.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves331.06----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-29.23-8.07-9.46
    Diluted EPS-29.23-8.07-9.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-29.23-8.07-9.46
    Diluted EPS-29.23-8.07-9.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #BGR Energy #BGR Energy Systems #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 03:00 pm