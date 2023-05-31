BGR Energy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.67 crore, down 48.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BGR Energy Systems are:
Net Sales at Rs 106.67 crore in March 2023 down 48.46% from Rs. 206.98 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 210.90 crore in March 2023 down 209.06% from Rs. 68.24 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 178.71 crore in March 2023 down 5080% from Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2022.
BGR Energy shares closed at 52.65 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.35% returns over the last 6 months and -26.93% over the last 12 months.
|BGR Energy Systems
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|106.67
|246.17
|206.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|106.67
|246.17
|206.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|187.29
|127.28
|134.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.40
|-0.07
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|29.67
|31.18
|28.06
|Depreciation
|4.56
|3.93
|8.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|89.33
|72.62
|49.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-209.58
|11.23
|-13.30
|Other Income
|26.31
|14.85
|1.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-183.27
|26.08
|-12.00
|Interest
|98.99
|101.34
|77.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-282.26
|-75.26
|-89.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-282.26
|-75.26
|-89.28
|Tax
|-71.36
|-17.05
|-21.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-210.90
|-58.21
|-68.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-210.90
|-58.21
|-68.24
|Equity Share Capital
|72.16
|72.16
|72.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|331.06
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-29.23
|-8.07
|-9.46
|Diluted EPS
|-29.23
|-8.07
|-9.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-29.23
|-8.07
|-9.46
|Diluted EPS
|-29.23
|-8.07
|-9.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
