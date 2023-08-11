English
    BGR Energy Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 144.95 crore, down 46.83% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BGR Energy Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 144.95 crore in June 2023 down 46.83% from Rs. 272.60 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 90.95 crore in June 2023 down 3.4% from Rs. 87.96 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.14 crore in June 2023 down 119.5% from Rs. 8.72 crore in June 2022.

    BGR Energy shares closed at 62.85 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.43% returns over the last 6 months and -18.00% over the last 12 months.

    BGR Energy Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations144.95106.67272.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations144.95106.67272.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials100.82187.29131.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--5.40--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.4229.6731.82
    Depreciation3.574.564.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.7889.33117.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-26.64-209.58-12.92
    Other Income3.9326.31--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-22.71-183.27-12.92
    Interest99.6398.99102.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-122.34-282.26-115.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-122.34-282.26-115.01
    Tax-31.39-71.36-27.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-90.95-210.90-87.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-90.95-210.90-87.96
    Equity Share Capital72.1672.1672.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--331.06--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-12.60-29.23-12.19
    Diluted EPS-12.60-29.23-12.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-12.60-29.23-12.19
    Diluted EPS-12.60-29.23-12.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 06:00 pm

