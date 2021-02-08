BFL Asset Finve Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 87.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in December 2020 down 87.66% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2020 down 75.57% from Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2020 down 72.49% from Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2019.

BFL Asset Finve EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.51 in December 2019.

BFL Asset Finve shares closed at 84.05 on January 07, 2021 (BSE)