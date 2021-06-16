BF Utilities Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore, down 66.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore in March 2021 down 66.01% from Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2021 down 197.2% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2021 down 144.12% from Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2020.

BF Utilities shares closed at 429.75 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 44.04% returns over the last 6 months and 133.75% over the last 12 months.