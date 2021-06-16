BF Utilities Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore, down 66.01% Y-o-Y
June 16, 2021 / 12:08 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BF Utilities are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore in March 2021 down 66.01% from Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2021 down 197.2% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2021 down 144.12% from Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2020.
BF Utilities shares closed at 429.75 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 44.04% returns over the last 6 months and 133.75% over the last 12 months.
|BF Utilities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.17
|1.88
|3.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.17
|1.88
|3.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.01
|0.00
|-0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.31
|0.53
|0.33
|Depreciation
|0.88
|0.90
|0.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.35
|3.09
|2.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.36
|-2.64
|-0.38
|Other Income
|0.72
|0.73
|1.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.63
|-1.91
|0.75
|Interest
|0.11
|0.11
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.74
|-2.02
|0.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.74
|-2.02
|0.52
|Tax
|-1.04
|-0.24
|-0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.70
|-1.78
|0.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.70
|-1.78
|0.72
|Equity Share Capital
|18.83
|18.83
|18.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.47
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.47
|0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.47
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.47
|0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited