BF Investment Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.79 crore, up 110.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.79 crore in September 2021 up 110.64% from Rs. 13.19 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.01 crore in September 2021 up 137.68% from Rs. 8.84 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.83 crore in September 2021 up 123.58% from Rs. 12.00 crore in September 2020.

BF Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 5.58 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.35 in September 2020.

BF Investment shares closed at 355.45 on November 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.36% returns over the last 6 months and 26.23% over the last 12 months.