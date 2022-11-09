English
    Bannariamman Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 510.06 crore, up 14.23% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bannariamman Sugars are:

    Net Sales at Rs 510.06 crore in September 2022 up 14.23% from Rs. 446.53 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.93 crore in September 2022 up 27.49% from Rs. 21.12 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.72 crore in September 2022 up 31.23% from Rs. 53.13 crore in September 2021.

    Bannariamman EPS has increased to Rs. 21.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.84 in September 2021.

    Close

    Bannariamman shares closed at 2,810.95 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.80% returns over the last 6 months and 22.17% over the last 12 months.

    Bannariamman Sugars
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations510.06426.72446.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations510.06426.72446.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials513.38160.84459.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.190.710.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-178.88119.74-152.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.1132.6927.88
    Depreciation18.7318.0215.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses73.0677.5759.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.4817.1436.58
    Other Income1.5233.891.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.9951.0337.82
    Interest13.0012.966.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.9938.0731.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax37.9938.0731.21
    Tax11.0612.3810.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.9325.6921.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.9325.6921.12
    Equity Share Capital12.5412.5412.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.4720.4916.84
    Diluted EPS21.4720.4916.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.4720.4916.84
    Diluted EPS21.4720.4916.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
