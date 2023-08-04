English
    Bannariamman Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 430.86 crore, up 0.97% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bannariamman Sugars are:

    Net Sales at Rs 430.86 crore in June 2023 up 0.97% from Rs. 426.72 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.59 crore in June 2023 down 47.1% from Rs. 25.69 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.77 crore in June 2023 down 35.16% from Rs. 69.05 crore in June 2022.

    Bannariamman EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.84 in June 2023 from Rs. 20.49 in June 2022.

    Bannariamman shares closed at 2,775.15 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.75% returns over the last 6 months and 14.58% over the last 12 months.

    Bannariamman Sugars
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations430.86656.44426.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations430.86656.44426.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials208.34496.80160.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.750.970.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks89.22-69.71119.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.3240.9332.69
    Depreciation14.1318.4918.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses54.7084.4277.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.4084.5317.14
    Other Income1.252.3433.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.6486.8751.03
    Interest10.2410.4012.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.4076.4738.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.4076.4738.07
    Tax6.8126.5512.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.5949.9225.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.5949.9225.69
    Equity Share Capital12.5412.5412.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.8439.8120.49
    Diluted EPS10.8439.8120.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.8439.8120.49
    Diluted EPS10.8439.8120.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:00 am

