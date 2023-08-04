Bannariamman Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 430.86 crore, up 0.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 430.86 crore in June 2023 up 0.97% from Rs. 426.72 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.59 crore in June 2023 down 47.1% from Rs. 25.69 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.77 crore in June 2023 down 35.16% from Rs. 69.05 crore in June 2022.

Bannariamman EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.84 in June 2023 from Rs. 20.49 in June 2022.

Bannariamman shares closed at 2,775.15 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.75% returns over the last 6 months and 14.58% over the last 12 months.