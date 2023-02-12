Balrampur Chini Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 981.16 crore, down 19.06% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 981.16 1,113.10 1,212.15 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 981.16 1,113.10 1,212.15 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 944.72 67.48 935.29 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -231.06 898.91 8.46 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 93.83 94.99 82.52 Depreciation 32.76 28.35 27.99 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 93.99 67.65 86.10 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.91 -44.28 71.80 Other Income 20.07 11.73 26.53 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.97 -32.55 98.33 Interest 5.89 7.77 3.74 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 61.08 -40.32 94.59 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 61.08 -40.32 94.59 Tax 16.68 -9.04 23.49 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 44.41 -31.28 71.10 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 44.41 -31.28 71.10 Equity Share Capital 20.40 20.40 20.40 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.18 -1.53 3.48 Diluted EPS 2.18 -1.53 3.48 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.18 -1.53 3.48 Diluted EPS 2.18 -1.53 3.48 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited