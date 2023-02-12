Balrampur Chini Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 981.16 crore, down 19.06% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balrampur Chini Mills are:Net Sales at Rs 981.16 crore in December 2022 down 19.06% from Rs. 1,212.15 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.41 crore in December 2022 down 37.54% from Rs. 71.10 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.73 crore in December 2022 down 21.05% from Rs. 126.32 crore in December 2021.
Balrampur Chini EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.48 in December 2021.
|Balrampur Chini shares closed at 362.85 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.64% returns over the last 6 months and -17.68% over the last 12 months.
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|981.16
|1,113.10
|1,212.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|981.16
|1,113.10
|1,212.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|944.72
|67.48
|935.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-231.06
|898.91
|8.46
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|93.83
|94.99
|82.52
|Depreciation
|32.76
|28.35
|27.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|93.99
|67.65
|86.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|46.91
|-44.28
|71.80
|Other Income
|20.07
|11.73
|26.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|66.97
|-32.55
|98.33
|Interest
|5.89
|7.77
|3.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|61.08
|-40.32
|94.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|61.08
|-40.32
|94.59
|Tax
|16.68
|-9.04
|23.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|44.41
|-31.28
|71.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|44.41
|-31.28
|71.10
|Equity Share Capital
|20.40
|20.40
|20.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.18
|-1.53
|3.48
|Diluted EPS
|2.18
|-1.53
|3.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.18
|-1.53
|3.48
|Diluted EPS
|2.18
|-1.53
|3.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
