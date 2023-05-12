Balrampur Chini Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,491.53 crore, up 16.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,491.53 crore in March 2023 up 16.56% from Rs. 1,279.61 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 254.45 crore in March 2023 up 5.81% from Rs. 240.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 420.19 crore in March 2023 up 22.58% from Rs. 342.80 crore in March 2022.

Balrampur Chini EPS has increased to Rs. 12.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.79 in March 2022.

Balrampur Chini shares closed at 408.60 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.21% returns over the last 6 months and 2.71% over the last 12 months.