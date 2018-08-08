Balkrishna standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 57.06 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 57.06 59.95 44.51 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 57.06 59.95 44.51 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 39.66 41.50 31.42 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.66 -0.66 -2.28 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 3.45 2.95 2.73 Depreciation 1.64 1.71 1.68 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 23.59 22.92 17.06 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.62 -8.47 -6.09 Other Income 0.03 0.34 0.62 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.59 -8.14 -5.48 Interest 3.10 3.68 2.27 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -10.69 -11.82 -7.75 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -10.69 -11.82 -7.75 Tax 0.65 0.46 0.54 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -11.34 -12.28 -8.29 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -11.34 -12.28 -8.29 Equity Share Capital 10.74 10.74 10.74 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -10.56 -11.43 -7.72 Diluted EPS -10.56 -11.43 -7.72 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -10.56 -11.43 -7.72 Diluted EPS -10.56 -11.43 -7.72 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited