Bajrang Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 181.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in December 2020 up 181.27% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020 up 479.62% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020 up 425% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

Bajrang Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.85 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2019.