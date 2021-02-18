Bajrang Finance Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 181.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in December 2020 up 181.27% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020 down 6.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020 up 425% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

Bajrang Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.48 in December 2019.