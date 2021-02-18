Bajrang Finance Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 181.27% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2021 / 07:12 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajrang Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in December 2020 up 181.27% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020 down 6.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020 up 425% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.
Bajrang Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.48 in December 2019.
|Bajrang Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.29
|0.33
|0.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.29
|0.33
|0.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.02
|0.04
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.04
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.21
|0.27
|0.04
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.21
|0.27
|0.04
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.21
|0.27
|0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.21
|0.27
|0.04
|Tax
|0.05
|0.07
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.15
|0.20
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.15
|0.20
|0.03
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.07
|0.47
|0.06
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.08
|0.67
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|1.80
|1.80
|1.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.45
|3.74
|0.48
|Diluted EPS
|0.45
|3.74
|0.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.45
|3.74
|0.48
|Diluted EPS
|0.45
|3.74
|0.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited