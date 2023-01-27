Bajaj Finance Q3 net profit surges 40% to Rs 2,973 crore, in line with estimates

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,973 crore, a jump of 40 percent year-on-year (YoY) for the December quarter, largely in line with analysts’ expectations.

The average estimate of a poll of five brokerages by Moneycontrol had put the lender’s net profit at Rs 2,928 crore for the quarter compared with Rs 2,125 crore reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

On a standalone basis, the non-bank finance company's net profit grew by 36 percent to Rs 2624 crore.

The net profit surge comes on the back of a healthy growth in disbursements that lifted net interest income by 24 percent to Rs 7435 crore for the December quarter.

In an early update on its quarterly business performance, Bajaj Finance had said that it added 3.1 million new customers during the quarter which was 21 percent higher than a year ago and 19 percent up sequentially. This was the highest ever new customer accretion for the lender.

At the same time, the lender reported that new loans added were 7.8 million which was modest growth of 5 percent year-on-year.

AUM growth drivers

In its update, the lender had also said that its asset under management (AUM) grew by 27 percent to Rs 2.3 lakh crore from Rs 1.8 lakh crore in the December quarter of FY22. The AUM growth came in as a disappointment to investors and the shares of the lender have corrected more than 10 percent so far this month.

Though Bajaj Finance added record customers during the December quarter, loan accretion and modest AUM growth point to smaller ticket size.

The fastest growing segments based on AUM growth were loan against securities, loans to small businesses and commercial lending. All these segments grew 33-46 percent. Commercial lending and loans against securities form just 6 percent of total loan book of the company. Two and three wheeler finance was the slowest segment with a growth of just 11 percent year-on-year.

Mortgage loans that form 32 percent of the total book grew by a healthy 26 percent.

Asset quality