    Bajaj Finance Q3 net profit surges 40% to Rs 2,973 crore, in line with estimates

    Bajaj Finance’s AUM grew by 27 percent to Rs 2.3 lakh crore from Rs 1.8 lakh crore in the December quarter of FY22.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 27, 2023 / 04:46 PM IST
    Bajaj Finance

    Bajaj Finance Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,973 crore, a jump of 40 percent year-on-year (YoY) for the December quarter, largely in line with analysts’ expectations.

    The average estimate of a poll of five brokerages by Moneycontrol had put the lender’s net profit at Rs 2,928 crore for the quarter compared with Rs 2,125 crore reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

    On a standalone basis, the non-bank finance company's net profit grew by 36 percent to Rs 2624 crore.

    The net profit surge comes on the back of a healthy growth in disbursements that lifted net interest income by 24 percent to Rs 7435 crore for the December quarter.