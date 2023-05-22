English
    Baid Finserv Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.17 crore, down 0.64% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Baid Finserv are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.17 crore in March 2023 down 0.64% from Rs. 15.27 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.67 crore in March 2023 down 24.42% from Rs. 3.53 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.68 crore in March 2023 down 19.75% from Rs. 9.57 crore in March 2022.

    Baid Finserv EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.94 in March 2022.

    Baid Finserv shares closed at 36.95 on May 19, 2023 (NSE)

    Baid Finserv
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.1713.4515.25
    Other Operating Income1.010.010.02
    Total Income From Operations15.1713.4615.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.540.000.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.071.531.07
    Depreciation0.060.090.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies2.310.292.32
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.533.002.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.688.559.44
    Other Income-0.060.010.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.628.569.49
    Interest4.034.554.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.594.025.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.594.025.13
    Tax0.921.211.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.672.803.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.672.803.53
    Equity Share Capital24.0124.0112.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.250.272.94
    Diluted EPS0.250.272.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.250.272.94
    Diluted EPS0.250.272.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

