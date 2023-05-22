Baid Finserv Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.17 crore, down 0.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.17 crore in March 2023 down 0.64% from Rs. 15.27 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.67 crore in March 2023 down 24.42% from Rs. 3.53 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.68 crore in March 2023 down 19.75% from Rs. 9.57 crore in March 2022.

Baid Finserv EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.94 in March 2022.

Baid Finserv shares closed at 36.95 on May 19, 2023 (NSE)