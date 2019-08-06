AVTIL Ent Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, up 3.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in June 2019 up 3.16% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2019 down 174.24% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2019 down 50% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2018.