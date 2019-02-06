AVTIL Ent Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore, up 1489.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore in December 2018 up 1489.81% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018 up 119.07% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2018 up 80% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.

AVTIL Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 1.41 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.64 in December 2017.