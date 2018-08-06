Avadh Sugar standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 595.81 crore

Avadh Sugar & Energy has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 595.81 crore and a net profit of Rs 36.27 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Avadh Sugar & Energy has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 595.81 crore and a net profit of Rs 36.27 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 585.83 crore and net profit was Rs 33.82 crore. Avadh Sugar shares closed at 357.10 on August 03, 2018 (NSE) and has given -46.86% returns over the last 6 months and -33.27% over the last 12 months. Avadh Sugar & Energy Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 595.81 443.69 585.83 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 595.81 443.69 585.83 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 474.37 958.67 172.20 Purchase of Traded Goods 3.16 5.39 2.00 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -36.10 -591.34 265.90 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 20.72 24.57 15.42 Depreciation 10.87 10.95 11.17 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 47.02 58.76 34.64 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 75.76 -23.32 84.49 Other Income 0.29 2.76 0.27 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.05 -20.56 84.77 Interest 29.47 28.96 40.90 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 46.57 -49.51 43.86 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 46.57 -49.51 43.86 Tax 10.30 -10.16 10.04 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.27 -39.35 33.82 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.27 -39.35 33.82 Equity Share Capital 10.01 10.01 10.01 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 36.24 -39.32 33.79 Diluted EPS 36.24 -39.32 33.79 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 36.24 -39.32 33.79 Diluted EPS 36.24 -39.32 33.79 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Aug 6, 2018 06:04 pm