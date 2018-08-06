Avadh Sugar standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 595.81 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 595.81 443.69 585.83 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 595.81 443.69 585.83 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 474.37 958.67 172.20 Purchase of Traded Goods 3.16 5.39 2.00 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -36.10 -591.34 265.90 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 20.72 24.57 15.42 Depreciation 10.87 10.95 11.17 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 47.02 58.76 34.64 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 75.76 -23.32 84.49 Other Income 0.29 2.76 0.27 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.05 -20.56 84.77 Interest 29.47 28.96 40.90 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 46.57 -49.51 43.86 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 46.57 -49.51 43.86 Tax 10.30 -10.16 10.04 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.27 -39.35 33.82 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.27 -39.35 33.82 Equity Share Capital 10.01 10.01 10.01 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 36.24 -39.32 33.79 Diluted EPS 36.24 -39.32 33.79 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 36.24 -39.32 33.79 Diluted EPS 36.24 -39.32 33.79 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited