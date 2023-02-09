Autoline Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.40 crore, down 7.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.40 crore in December 2022 down 7.8% from Rs. 164.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2022 up 80.58% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.52 crore in December 2022 down 9.93% from Rs. 12.79 crore in December 2021.

Autoline Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in December 2021.

Autoline Ind shares closed at 73.75 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.16% returns over the last 6 months and 14.34% over the last 12 months.