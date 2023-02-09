English
    Autoline Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.40 crore, down 7.8% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 08:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Autoline Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 151.40 crore in December 2022 down 7.8% from Rs. 164.21 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2022 up 80.58% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.52 crore in December 2022 down 9.93% from Rs. 12.79 crore in December 2021.

    Autoline Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations151.40166.57164.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations151.40166.57164.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials107.97127.69116.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.850.021.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.898.817.99
    Depreciation4.085.054.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.9423.8626.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.671.147.14
    Other Income0.770.470.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.441.617.80
    Interest4.935.076.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.51-3.461.39
    Exceptional Items--13.86--
    P/L Before Tax2.5110.401.39
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.5110.401.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.5110.401.39
    Equity Share Capital38.9638.9637.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.642.670.41
    Diluted EPS0.642.670.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.642.670.41
    Diluted EPS0.642.670.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited