Autoline Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 148.74 crore, down 20.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Autoline Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 148.74 crore in March 2023 down 20.89% from Rs. 188.02 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2023 down 159.94% from Rs. 9.36 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.98 crore in March 2023 down 60.12% from Rs. 20.01 crore in March 2022.
Autoline Ind shares closed at 71.60 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.30% returns over the last 6 months and 25.61% over the last 12 months.
|Autoline Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|148.74
|153.40
|188.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|148.74
|153.40
|188.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|110.04
|107.23
|138.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.43
|2.85
|-6.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.74
|9.27
|8.91
|Depreciation
|3.50
|4.09
|5.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.88
|21.03
|26.83
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.15
|8.93
|14.61
|Other Income
|1.33
|0.62
|0.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.48
|9.55
|14.93
|Interest
|5.97
|5.07
|6.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.49
|4.48
|8.28
|Exceptional Items
|-4.45
|--
|1.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.94
|4.48
|9.28
|Tax
|0.03
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.97
|4.48
|9.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.97
|4.48
|9.28
|Minority Interest
|0.36
|0.07
|0.08
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.61
|4.55
|9.36
|Equity Share Capital
|38.96
|38.96
|37.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.53
|1.15
|2.44
|Diluted EPS
|-1.53
|1.15
|2.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.53
|1.15
|2.44
|Diluted EPS
|-1.53
|1.15
|2.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited