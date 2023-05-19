Autoline Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 148.74 crore, down 20.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.74 crore in March 2023 down 20.89% from Rs. 188.02 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2023 down 159.94% from Rs. 9.36 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.98 crore in March 2023 down 60.12% from Rs. 20.01 crore in March 2022.

Autoline Ind shares closed at 71.60 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.30% returns over the last 6 months and 25.61% over the last 12 months.