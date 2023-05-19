English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Autoline Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 148.74 crore, down 20.89% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 06:36 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Autoline Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 148.74 crore in March 2023 down 20.89% from Rs. 188.02 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2023 down 159.94% from Rs. 9.36 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.98 crore in March 2023 down 60.12% from Rs. 20.01 crore in March 2022.

    Autoline Ind shares closed at 71.60 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.30% returns over the last 6 months and 25.61% over the last 12 months.

    Autoline Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations148.74153.40188.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations148.74153.40188.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials110.04107.23138.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.432.85-6.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.749.278.91
    Depreciation3.504.095.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.8821.0326.83
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.158.9314.61
    Other Income1.330.620.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.489.5514.93
    Interest5.975.076.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.494.488.28
    Exceptional Items-4.45--1.00
    P/L Before Tax-5.944.489.28
    Tax0.03----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.974.489.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.974.489.28
    Minority Interest0.360.070.08
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.614.559.36
    Equity Share Capital38.9638.9637.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.531.152.44
    Diluted EPS-1.531.152.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.531.152.44
    Diluted EPS-1.531.152.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Autoline Ind #Autoline Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 19, 2023 06:13 pm