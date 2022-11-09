English
    Astra Microwave Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 170.90 crore, down 3.35% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Astra Microwave Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 170.90 crore in September 2022 down 3.35% from Rs. 176.82 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.59 crore in September 2022 up 671.87% from Rs. 2.93 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.54 crore in September 2022 up 216.75% from Rs. 13.43 crore in September 2021.

    Astra Microwave EPS has increased to Rs. 2.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.34 in September 2021.

    Astra Microwave shares closed at 324.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.87% returns over the last 6 months and 18.92% over the last 12 months.

    Astra Microwave Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations170.90161.16176.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations170.90161.16176.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials120.66105.18150.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.81-0.65-10.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.2719.2015.58
    Depreciation5.755.414.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.2812.5410.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.7519.485.68
    Other Income2.041.062.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.7920.548.47
    Interest6.605.404.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.1915.143.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.1915.143.51
    Tax7.603.720.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.5911.432.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.5911.432.93
    Equity Share Capital17.3217.3217.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.611.320.34
    Diluted EPS2.611.320.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.611.320.34
    Diluted EPS2.611.320.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
