Astra Microwave Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 258.44 crore, up 7.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 258.44 crore in March 2023 up 7.94% from Rs. 239.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.52 crore in March 2023 up 24.06% from Rs. 10.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.23 crore in March 2023 up 28.11% from Rs. 27.50 crore in March 2022.

Astra Microwave EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.26 in March 2022.

Astra Microwave shares closed at 337.25 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.01% returns over the last 6 months and 53.37% over the last 12 months.