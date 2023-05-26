English
    Astra Microwave Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 258.44 crore, up 7.94% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Astra Microwave Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 258.44 crore in March 2023 up 7.94% from Rs. 239.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.52 crore in March 2023 up 24.06% from Rs. 10.90 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.23 crore in March 2023 up 28.11% from Rs. 27.50 crore in March 2022.

    Astra Microwave EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.26 in March 2022.

    Astra Microwave shares closed at 337.25 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.01% returns over the last 6 months and 53.37% over the last 12 months.

    Astra Microwave Products
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations258.44220.30239.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations258.44220.30239.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials179.96130.64106.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.69-0.9565.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.4626.4625.26
    Depreciation6.276.036.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.4413.2316.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.0044.9019.46
    Other Income0.961.641.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.9646.5421.30
    Interest9.638.244.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.3338.3016.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.3338.3016.72
    Tax4.4310.494.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.9027.8012.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.9027.8012.05
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.38-0.12-1.15
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.5227.6810.90
    Equity Share Capital17.3217.3217.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.563.201.26
    Diluted EPS1.563.201.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.563.201.26
    Diluted EPS1.563.201.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 26, 2023 06:08 pm